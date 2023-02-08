English
    MPC: Hawkishness not done yet

    The cost of borrowings for companies will go up further, as there is no clear indication as to when the interest rate cycle would peak for India. What we needed at this juncture was clearer forward guidance from the MPC

    Rupa Rege Nitsure
    February 08, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Image: Reuters)

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not just raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) today to 6.50 percent but retained the policy stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. Both these decisions were supported by a majority of four out of six MPC members. While the pace of rate hikes has slowed to 25 bps, this brings the cumulative increase in policy rates to 250 bps in the past nine months.

    According to the RBI Governor, today’s decisions were supported by the facts that the global economic outlook does not look as grim now as it did a few months ago and the Indian economy looks resilient on the back of higher rabi acreage, sustained urban demand, improving rural demand, robust credit expansion, gains in consumer and business optimism and the central government’s thrust on capital (infrastructure) spending in the recently announced Union Budget. The MPC has placed its growth projection for FY24 at 6.4 percent with Q1 at 7.8 percent, Q2 at 6.2 percent, Q3 at 6.0 percent and Q4 at 5.8 percent. So far as the first half of FY24 is concerned, the MPC has significantly raised its growth projection from the previous policy.

    Uncertain Outlook

    The question is whether this growth optimism is justified. As per the World Economic Forum’s Chief Economists Outlook (January 2023), global growth prospects remain anaemic during 2023 and the risk of a global recession is very high. The IMF expects around a third of the global economy to enter a recession in 2023 and it has cut its forecast of global GDP to 2.9 percent in 2023 from 3.4 percent in 2022.