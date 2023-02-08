English
    RBI MPC: FY24 GDP growth seen at 6.4%, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

    “Economic activity in India remains resilient, while investment activity continues to gain traction, and rural demand continues to show signs of improvement,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY24 is seen at 6.4 percent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on February 8.

    The GDP growth for April-June 2023 is seen at 7.8 percent versus 7.1 percent earlier, while the July-September 2023 GDP growth seen at 6.2 percent versus 5.9 percent earlier; and the October-December 2023 GDP growth seen at 6 percent.

    Further, the January-March 2024 GDP growth is seen at 5.8 percent, he added.