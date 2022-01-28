MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sizzling oil adds to India’s policy headache

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech leaves its mark, market trajectory on Budget day, how to make the Budget a hit, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    January 28, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    Oil prices are on the boil, with Brent crossing $90 a barrel. If you are not hearing grumbles at the pump, then thank state elections for it. But it will be a red signal for policymakers and markets as a firming up of oil prices poses a challenge to India’s import bill and its current account balance. The Fed’s hawkish stance is also giving the dollar strength, adding to the risk for oil importers such as India.

    Tweeting about it, Sergi Lanau, the IIF’s deputy chief economist, says, “Oil at $90 is an issue for India, which is already running quite a bit of a current account deficit before domestic demand recovers in full. If oil doesn't fall, a deficit of at least 2.7 percent in 2022 is likely. Wide but not as bad as in the run-up to the taper tantrum.”

    The main issue driving oil prices up that is visible now is the conflict over Ukraine, that is threatening geopolitical stability in Europe. But some of it could also be supply dynamics reasserting themselves, as Omicron’s threat to the global economy appears to be ebbing. We had written on the bull case for oil in end-December, do read. And, yes, state elections may have kept a lid on retail fuel prices, but the day polling ends, brace for some sticker shock at the pump.

    Close

    Related stories

    But investors may be brushing aside the oil red flag, choosing to soak in the warmth in the equity markets, with the Sensex up by 1.4 percent at 12.25 pm. (However, the markets fell subsequently and closed with a minuscule loss of 0.13 percent.) Could they be taking heart from financial conditions remaining accommodative in most countries, as Manas Chakravarty points out in this piece?

    While the Fed turns around its stimulus tanker back to port, how taper changes the outlook for Indian equities is a question Neha Dave set out to answer in today’s edition. She goes into the previous taper tantrum and examines what, if anything, has changed now, how India’s own monetary policy could change gears, and what investors should do. Do read.

    Also, in today’s edition, as long as you had an investment plan and are sticking to it, should you even bother trying to time the market, Shishir Asthana asks? While the answer may seem obvious — it’s no — we back it up with numbers taking a 25-year horizon. Make a good plan, stick to it and let the markets do their thing while you do yours.

    Investing insights from our research team

    Weekly Tactical Pick: HCL Tech

    Colgate Palmolive India: Sub-par performance continues for another quarter

    What else are we reading?

    How to popularise the Budget while earning trillions in revenues

    Budget Chart of the Day: What Budget day market moves tell us about the short-term trend

    Budget 2022 | It’ll be a tough balancing act

    Herd Immunity Tracker: Omicron wave has taken a U-turn in Mumbai

    Railways: Budgeting amid huge uncertainty

    Cipla's US business scale-up places it firmly on growth path

    The war for IT talent is hurting non-IT companies even more

    A remote village, a world-changing invention and the epic legal fight that followed (republished from the FT)

    And, in Personal Finance

    Personal Finance: Don’t let short term gains cloud long term goals

    Technical Picks: DLF, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Auto and BEL (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)


    Ravi AnanthanarayananMoneycontrol Pro
    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    Tags: #Brent crude #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 04:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.