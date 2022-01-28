MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The war for IT talent is hurting non-IT companies even more

    Four fifths of graduates churned out by India’s engineering colleges don’t have the skill sets that equip them for jobs in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning 

    Sundeep Khanna
    January 28, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
    The war for IT talent is hurting non-IT companies even more

    Five years ago, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein declared “We are a technology firm.” In 2016, JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake echoed his sentiments stating that her firm was more than just a bank. "We are a technology company," Lake had told investors. It wasn’t an exaggeration. Across the world, companies in industries ranging from financial services to consumer goods and automobiles have been urgently trying to up their tech intensity by rapidly adopting best-in-class technologies and building their own digital...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets get a bad cold from global chill

      Jan 27, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: This midcap makes a buzz, what’s fuelling Maruti’s drive, Burger King India spices it up,  Budget Chart of the day, LIC IPO, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers