The war for IT talent is hurting non-IT companies even more

Five years ago, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein declared “We are a technology firm.” In 2016, JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake echoed his sentiments stating that her firm was more than just a bank. "We are a technology company," Lake had told investors. It wasn’t an exaggeration. Across the world, companies in industries ranging from financial services to consumer goods and automobiles have been urgently trying to up their tech intensity by rapidly adopting best-in-class technologies and building their own digital...