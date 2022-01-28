A remote village, a world-changing invention and the epic legal fight that followed

Jan 28, 2022 / 12:03 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Image: Moneycontrol)

John Gapper In the village of Nedre Vats, on the edge of a 700m-deep fjord in the west of Norway, there is a white wooden house with a small red barn. This is the home of the Hattelands, village merchants since the 19th century and builders of a warehouse that sits nearby. It was in the red barn 40 years ago that Jakob Hatteland, the scion of the family, started a television repair business and expanded into selling electrical components. It...