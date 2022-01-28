Possible impact of Fed’s rate hike on Indian markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund alerted emerging economies (EMs) to prepare themselves for US interest rate hikes. The message was given at at time the EMs were agonising over a Fed rate hike in March. The IMF warned that the faster-than-expected Federal Reserve moves could rattle financial markets and trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation in the emerging countries. (image) With the January FOMC statement signalling the Fed’s stance of accelerating the normalisation of its monetary policy on...