MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Colgate Palmolive India: Sub-par performance continues for another quarter

    Investors need to watch out for premiumisation trends and increase in market share for Colgate Palmolive India

    Nandish Shah
    January 28, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    Colgate Palmolive India: Sub-par performance continues for another quarter

    AICPDF last week had said that the distributors in Maharashtra will stop stocking Colgate's Max Fresh toothpaste from January 1.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Q3FY22 results of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd’s (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,395; Market capitalisation: Rs 37,937crore) were in line with Street expectations. Sales growth has been the lowest for the last five quarters. December 2021 quarter performance Sales revenues grew by 4 percent year on year (YoY), with a right balance between volume and value growth. Gross profit was lower by 1 percent, despite the higher cost of goods sold on the back of improved mix and ability to increase prices. (image)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets get a bad cold from global chill

      Jan 27, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: This midcap makes a buzz, what’s fuelling Maruti’s drive, Burger King India spices it up,  Budget Chart of the day, LIC IPO, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers