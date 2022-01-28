MARKET NEWS

    Weekly Tactical Pick: HCL Tech

    Correction an opportunity to accumulate HCL Tech, the cheapest large-cap IT stock

    Moneycontrol Research
    January 28, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick: HCL Tech

    HCL Tech | Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    In this week’s tactical pick, we are recommending HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1084, Nifty level: 17,110). While the stock has corrected over 19 percent in the last fortnight, the correction is not the sole reason to turn constructive. The demand outlook for the technology sector is better than ever before and the need for digital transformation by enterprises is now an issue of survival. This urgency is not likely to get impacted by global macro volatility. Hence, we do not...

