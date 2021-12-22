Why oil prices can bounce back despite Omicron led clampdown

Volatility across asset classes is spreading, thanks to the rapid pace at which the latest coronavirus variant Omicron is spreading. Many European countries have announced a new set of mobility restrictions, which are expected to get stricter post-Christmas. While equity markets have been hammered due to a double whammy from the virus and tapering, the energy market is also facing heat. Fearing lockdowns, oil prices globally have come down from their highs and remain volatile, with conflicting reports coming out...