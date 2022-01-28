Cipla's US business scale-up places it firmly on growth path

Cipla was among few stocks in the Nifty 50 to end with gains on Thursday. The company released its December 2021 quarter results after market hours on Tuesday, January 25. Revenue grew 6 percent and net income dropped 3 percent from the year ago quarter, more or less similar to analyst expectations. What excited investors, though, is the healthy growth in India, the US market and the prospect of Cipla maintaining a positive business momentum in these markets. Together, India and the US generate about three-fifth of Cipla’s revenue. Business...