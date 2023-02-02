English
    Live: Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023: Large outlays for Indian Railways, but not enough

    Indian Railways’ finances are in extremely precarious condition. Just the top five inflexible and fast-growing expenses are proving to be the giant killers

    Akhileshwar Sahay
    February 02, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    The total budgeted capital expenditure of Indian Railways for FY24 on the acquisition of assets, construction and replacement, etc., stands at a record Rs 2.6 lakh crore. (File image: Reuters)

    Ever since the Railway Budget got merged with the country’s General Budget in 2017, Indian Railways have been relegated to the margins of the Finance Minister’s annual Budget speech. This year is no exception ― all that the Indian Railways got in the speech was a one-line mention, a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore provided to Indian Railways, the highest-ever, at about nine times the FY2014 figure.

    When it comes to Railways, the Budget speech conceals all and reveals nothing. One has to read between the lines of other Budget documents, including Key Features of Budget, Budget at a Glance, and Detailed Demands for Grant. After the manthan of the documents, this is what I decipher.

    One, total receipts of Indian Railways, comprising revenues from passengers, goods, other coaching, sundry other heads, etc., for the year FY2023-24 is budgeted at Rs 2.65 lakh crore, against the revised estimate of Rs 2.43 lakh crore for FY 2022-23.