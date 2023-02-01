Union Budget 2023: Indian Railways' capex allocation increases to Rs 2.927 lakh crore
February 01, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. (Representative image)
The Indian Railways is set to get a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.92 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, 16.6 percent higher than the budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the current financial year.
The annual expenditure will be funded through budgetary support of almost Rs 2.4 lakh crore in FY24, against revised budgetary support of Rs 1.591 lakh crore for FY23.
The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. IEBR includes funds raised through various financing sources, including funds raised through IRFC for capex deployment.
The funds will be spent on building railway tracks, wagons, trains, electrification, signalling, and developing facilities at stations while focusing on safety.
"The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever; 9x of what was in 2013," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.
The Railways needs funds for a number of projects including laying of new lines, gauge conversion, electrification, and signalling, apart from improvement in rolling stock.
The Railway Ministry is targeting 100 percent electrification of its network by 2023 and laying of at least 2,000 km of new tracks, as well as rolling out new Vande Bharat trains.