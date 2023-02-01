English
    Union Budget 2023: Indian Railways' capex allocation increases to Rs 2.927 lakh crore

    Union Budget 2023: The annual expenditure will be funded through budgetary support of almost Rs 2.4 lakh crore in FY24, against revised budgetary support of Rs 1.591 lakh crore for FY23.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 01, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. (Representative image)

    The Indian Railways is set to get a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.92 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, 16.6 percent higher than the budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the current financial year.

    The annual expenditure will be funded through budgetary support of almost Rs 2.4 lakh crore in FY24, against revised budgetary support of Rs 1.591 lakh crore for FY23.

    The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. IEBR includes funds raised through various financing sources, including funds raised through IRFC for capex deployment.

    The funds will be spent on building railway tracks, wagons, trains, electrification, signalling, and developing facilities at stations while focusing on safety.