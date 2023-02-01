Budget 2023: Rail stocks jump on at Rs 2.4 lakh-crore capex boost

Representative Image

The share price of railway stocks zoomed after the government in Union Budget 2023 was allocated the highest-ever capital outlay at Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the railways.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said the capex was nine times the outlay in 2013-2014. The capex for railways is about 24 percent of the total capex of Rs 10 lakh crore.

“Nice,” said Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capital Mind, referring to the capital outlay. “Bigger than I thought.”

The biggest beneficiaries of this move will be those involved in infra projects of railways. The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam was up 3 percent. Titagarh Wagon 1 percent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation 2 percent, and IRCTC 2 percent as well.

Care Ratings had expected increased budgetary allocation of 30 percent to the railways for additional capacity creation and modernisation.

Capex may be led by the railways and roads sectors, Nirmal Bang had said ahead of the Budget 2023. An analysis of spending by key ministries indicates that spending on railways is already over 100 percent of the budgeted numbers in FY23YTD.

Nirmal Bang’s capex pipeline report had also indicated that the railways is leading from the front in Union government and CPSE project announcements. The announcements in FY23 are being led by the railways (~38 percent of projects by value), similar to FY20 when it accounted for 43 percent of the capex announcements.