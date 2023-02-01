English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023: Rail stocks jump on at Rs 2.4 lakh-crore capex boost

    The biggest beneficiaries of the move will be the firms involved in infra projects of railways

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The share price of railway stocks zoomed after the government in Union Budget 2023 was allocated the highest-ever capital outlay at Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the railways.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said the capex was nine times the outlay in  2013-2014. The capex for railways is about 24 percent of the total capex of Rs 10 lakh crore.

    “Nice,” said Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capital Mind, referring to the capital outlay. “Bigger than I thought.”


    The biggest beneficiaries of this move will be those involved in infra projects of railways. The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam was up 3 percent. Titagarh Wagon 1 percent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation 2 percent, and IRCTC 2 percent as well.Follow our live blog for the latest Budget 2023 updates 