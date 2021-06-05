World Environment Day 2021 | World now looks at India as a leader of climate justice: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi on June 5 released the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025' at an event organised to mark World Environment Day.

In a virtual address on World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world looks at India as a leader of climate justice.

"The world used to look at India as a challenge now looks at it as a leader of climate justice," he said.

"On the occasion of World Environment Day India has taken another big step by releasing an elaborative roadmap for the development of the Ethanol sector," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi launched the E-100 pilot project for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country at three locations in Pune.

