World Environment Day 2021 | What it is and why it is gaining significance now

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

The World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5 by the United Nations (UN). The day is aimed at highlighting the threat posed to the natural ecosystem through unregulated development activities, which could lead to an increase in natural disasters and contribute immensely to the looming crisis of global warming.

The theme for the World Environment Day 2021 is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.', and Pakistan will be the global host this year. The country marks the completion of planting one billion trees as part of its ambitious 10-billion tree campaign.

The World Environment Day was observed for the first-ever time in 1972, when the UN Assembly had called the Stockholm Conference to discuss the issues related to the world's environment. Since 1974, the United States has been annually observing the day to raise national awareness.

Also Read | Snapchat celebrates World Environment Day 2021 with its Bitmojis

The day has gained significance this year as it marks the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration - a mission to halt, prevent and reverse the degradation of ecosystems around the planet.

With the goal of making the mission successful by 2030, it would be co-led by various UN agencies including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"There has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now," the UN bodies said in a joint release.

"The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean. It can help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. It will only succeed if everyone plays a part," they added.

The UN would be broadcasting a range of online multilateral events on June 5, which are aimed at raising awareness among the general masses. Among the events lined up for the day includes '#GenerationRestoration Youth Assembly' - a virtual workshop aimed at calling upon the youth to join the movements to save the environment.