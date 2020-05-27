App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will launch statewide agitation if curbs on paddy cultivation stay: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Hooda's warning has come a day after Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar defended the recently launched Mera Pani, Meri Virasat scheme, aimed at crop diversification.

PTI

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation from next month if the government did not lift restrictions on paddy cultivation in parts of the state.

Hooda's warning has come a day after Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar defended the recently launched Mera Pani, Meri Virasat scheme, aimed at crop diversification.

Hooda, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, gave the government an ultimatum to withdraw its decision by June 1.

Close

If the government failed to do so, our party will take the issue to every farmer in the state and a detailed programme of agitation will be announced in Kurukshetra, he said.

related news

The Congress recently slammed the crop diversification scheme, saying the government wants farmers in 19 blocks to stop cultivating paddy and punish them by denying MSP for it in case they choose to grow the crop.

The Congress has alleged that the government wants to deny farmers in 26 other blocks the right to grow paddy on the panchayati land.

Hooda accused the government of being stubborn on the issue, saying it remained adamant despite repeated pleas.

“The government should factor in the condition of the farmer and the seriousness of the situation. Instead of carrying out new experiments with farming and farmers in the time of a global pandemic, they should focus on providing the maximum relief,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement here.

On Tuesday, Khattar had defended the crop diversification scheme, saying every drop of water is precious and his government is making policies to save it for future generations.

While the opposition Congress has opposed the scheme, some farmers had also staged a tractor march in Fatehabad district against it, demanding that they be given a choice to decide what they want to sow.

Hooda said the government's decision to put curbs on paddy sowing in different parts of the state has been rejected by most farmers.

“Farmers should feel free to sow paddy or any other crop. We want to tell the farmers that we stand with them in every struggle. The government can't refuse to buy the crop sown by farmers at the MSP. If the government does so, we will certainly oppose it,” he said.

Hooda said as a responsible opposition party, they were “concerned about both farmers and groundwater “.

Therefore, we have constantly been suggesting to the government how both can be protected, Hooda claimed, adding that the government should keep the welfare of farmers in mind.

“We started schemes such as the Dadupur Nalvi and the Hansi Butana canal projects, reviving Rakhsi River, Khand Nala, building Otu lake in Sirsa and Kotla lake in Mewat,” he said reminding the works done by the Congress government in the past.

"In addition to this, we promoted irrigation through the Israeli drip system and grants from Rs 12,000 to 22,000 for fountain sets and Rs 60,000 for the pipeline were given but the BJP government almost stopped it,” he claimed.

The former chief minister said governance is about striking the right balance between the need to conserve and recharge groundwater while ensuring that the farmers are able to sustain their livelihood.

“The government must simultaneously undertake new projects, raise awareness levels and encourage farmers to shift to other crops. Only then both farmers and groundwater will be saved,” he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Bhupinder Singh Hooda #Business #farmers #Haryana #India #M L Khattar #paddy crop

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.