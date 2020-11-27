PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Waheed Para, the arrested PDP leader with alleged Hizbul links?

The PDP leader who had just filed his nomination from Pulwama for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections, has been arrested over links with terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen's Commander Naveed Babu.

Moneycontrol News

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has allegedly been detained again. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on November 27 that she has been locked inside her house for the past two days and her daughter Iltija Mufti has been placed under house arrest as well over her plans to visit party leader Waheed Para.

Why was Mehbooba Mufti detained over plans to meet Waheed Para?

Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is not letting her visit party leader Waheed Para’s family in Pulwama. Notably, Waheed Para, the PDP youth wing president and former cabinet minister, is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

Close

Who is Waheed Para and why was he arrested?

related news

The PDP leader, who had just filed his nomination from Pulwama for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections, has been arrested over links with terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen's Commander Naveed Babu. Para is reportedly close to Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Naveed Babu and J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

According to a Hindustan Times report, while probing Singh’s association with Hizbul terrorists, the NIA had found phone records of Mir that revealed his "close links" with the PDP leader.



Personal liberty is treated as favour by government, says Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention



Mehbooba Mufti has claimed the charges to be baseless and shared a video clip of former home minister Rajnath Singh praising Para to back her statement. One must note here, the video she shared was made when the PDP was ruling J&K in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Para, who identifies himself as Waheed Ur Rehman on Twitter, is a close aid of Mufti and was instrumental in swaying votes in the favour of the PDP in militancy-infested regions of south Kashmir such as Pulwama.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hizbul Mujahideen #India #Mehbooba Mufti #National Investigation Agency #Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) #Waheed Para

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.