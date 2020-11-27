PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Personal liberty is treated as favour by government, says Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the alleged house arrest of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

PTI

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the alleged house arrest of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

"Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 01:46 pm

