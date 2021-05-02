MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency: Mukul Roy leads Koushani Mukherjee in early trends

Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 | Krishnanagar Uttar constituency: BJP leader Mukul Roy, a former aide of CM Mamata Banerjee, is being challenged by actress-turned-politician and TMC candidate Koushani Mukherjee

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency: Mukul Roy vs Koushani Mukherjee

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Krishnanagar Uttar LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy is facing a challenge from his former party Trinamool Congress' candidate Koushani Mukherjee in the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency.

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in West Bengal. Initial trends suggest that Roy is leading Mukherjee in early postal ballot votes in Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency as of 10.15 am.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

The seat has been held by TMC's Abani Mohan Joardar since 2011. Joardar, a former state minister, passed way in June 2020. TMC gave the ticket to actress-turned-politician Koushani Mukherjee ahead of the polls.

Roy is a former union railway minister and was once West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide. He defected to the BJP in 2017.

Banerjee’s TMC has been fighting to keep the BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #India #Mukul Roy #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 09:28 am

