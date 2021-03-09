English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns a year ahead of assembly polls

Rawat, who would have completed four years in office next week, was summoned by BJP's top brass to New Delhi on March 8, two days after an unscheduled core committee meeting of party's state unit fuelled speculations about a possible change in guard.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Twitter)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Twitter)


Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on March 9 amid reports of disquiet within the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit.

Rawat, 60, who would have completed four years in office next week, handed his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun

The Governor has accepted the resignation. But Rawat will be acting CM until a new CM takes charge.

"While accepting his resignation, I have asked him to be the acting CM till a new CM is appointed and takes charge," Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was quoted by ANI.

The BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on March 1o. BJP leaders including  Dhan Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, and Anil Baluni are front runners to replace the incumbent CM.

Close

Related stories

Read: Trouble for BJP govt in Uttarakhand? CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to meet top brass in Delhi amid change in guard talks

Rawat met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on march 8 hours after home minister Amit Shah had several rounds of talks with the party chief, and other leaders.

Rawat is the second BJP chief minister, after Gujarat's Anandiben Patel, since 2014 to resign ahead of the tenure completion. Anandiben's removal was, however, attributed to her old age.

Rawat also joins the league of former chief ministers of Uttarakhand  who failed to  complete their five-year term. The only Uttarakhand CM who could complete the five-year tenure was late ND Tiwari  who assumed the top post in the hill state between 2002 and 2007.

Rawat was summoned to New Delhi two days after an unscheduled core committee meeting of the state unit of BJP fueled speculations about a possible change in guard in the state amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs over his style of functioning.

Before the New Delhi visit, a sudden meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's core committee was presided over by party’s national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on March 6. Singh landed in Uttarakhand along with state BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The BJP came to power by bagging 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly in 2017 .
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand
first published: Mar 9, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.