Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: Cinemas to resume activities with 50 percent capacity

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines under Unlock 5.0. The home ministry has clarified that there would be more relaxations and fewer restrictions, though local administrations in some states are heavily relying on voluntary curfew and local lockdowns.

Under this set of guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes have been permitted to open with 50 percent seating from October 15.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.