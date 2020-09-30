172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-5-0-guidelines-cinemas-to-resume-activities-with-50-percent-capacity-5907291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: Cinemas to resume activities with 50 percent capacity

A standard operating procedure for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines under Unlock 5.0. The home ministry has clarified that there would be more relaxations and fewer restrictions, though local administrations in some states are heavily relying on voluntary curfew and local lockdowns.

Under this set of guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes have been permitted to open with 50 percent seating from October 15.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.

This is a developing story, please return for more updates. 
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Covid-19 #India #Unlock 5.0

