Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: From cinemas to restaurants; here's what is allowed and what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, announced the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, further relaxing curbs on activities outside of containment zones.

The MHA said on September 30 that the new guidelines (issued under unlock 5) are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments”.

However, Maharashtra government announced its Mission Begin Again guidelines and said cinemas will remain prohibited in the state till October 30, 2020.

The state government allowed restaurants and bars to open but with only 50 percent capacity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

What will be allowed under unlock 5.0:

The activities that will be permitted from October 15, 2020, in areas outside of containment zones are:

Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes will be allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, for which separate SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will now be permitted to open, for which SOPs will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open and the SOPs for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open and the SOPs for it will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

States and UTs have been given a free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Students who wish to attend school will have to get written consent of parents. Attendance will not be enforced on students.

Respective states, UTs will prepare their own SOPs regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP that will be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, and the Government of India.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) along with the Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges and Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15.

For social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, and other congregations, states and UTs have been given the flexibility to permit gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside Containment Zones after October 15.

In closed spaces a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

What will continue to be banned under unlock 5.0

International air travel will not be allowed except as permitted by the MHA.

Entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed.

In containment zones only essential activities will be allowed.