Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Restaurants to open with these restrictions

Hotels, bars, food courts,a nd restaurants will be allowed to operate with effect from October 5, with a capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by the local authorities.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The government of Maharashtra announced on September 30 that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, hotels, bars, food courts, and restaurants will be allowed to operate with effect from October 5, with a capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by the local authorities.

Separate standard operating protocols (SOPs) will be released by the Maharashtra Tourism Department later, laying down the necessary precautions that will have to be taken while operating such establishments.

Notably, Mumbai's famous dabbawalas will also finally be allowed to use local trains to commute in the MMR region after obtaining the QR codes from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.
