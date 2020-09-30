Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Cinemas and schools remain shut, restaurants and bars allowed to open at half capacity

Under Unlock 5.0 rules announced on September 30, Maharashtra Government has decided to keep schools and cinema halls shut for another month. Although, restaurants will be allowed to function at half the capacity beginning October 5.

Maharashtra government said, schools, colleges and educational institutes and coaching centres will will remain closed till October 31, 2020. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and assembly halls too will remain shut for the month.

Amongst others, metro rail and international flights (except Vande Bharat) will remain suspended.

It further said, all social, political, sports and other functions and large congregations will remain prohibited.

What's Open

In some good news, Maharashtra government, under Unlock 5.0 guidelines and Mission Begin Again, allowed restaurants, bars, food courts to open from October 5, 2020.

However, these places will be allowed to admit only 50 percent of their capacities.

A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Tourism department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments.

Moreover, all industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be allowed to operate.

Dabbawalas in Mumbai region too will be allowed to board local trains after procuring QR codes from the office of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The government further said, local trains in Pune to be resumed under strict conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.