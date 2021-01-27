MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

MHA revision in occupancy cap big positive, release of large films like Sooryavanshi expected soon: Expert

Producers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 have been waiting for theatres to start operating at a higher capacity.

Maryam Farooqui
January 27, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 27 allowed theatres to operate at higher capacity from the current 50 percent occupancy.

The higher capacity will come into effect from February 1 as part of the Centre's latest unlock guidelines.

According to Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital, revision in occupancy will lead to release date announcements for large Hindi films.

Producers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 have been waiting for theatres to start operating at a higher capacity.

Taurani said that 75 percent capacity will be a big positive as average pan-India weekend occupancy during pre-COVID period was in the range of 60-65 percent.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

While the MHA will allow theatres to increase capacity by February, Taurani expects the revision in states to happen in a staggered way.

"Large film release will only happen towards the end of March as revision of occupancy cap is a state subject. It will take around three weeks for marketing. So, expect some large Hindi film to come on Holi weekend. Sooryavanshi most likely will release around Holi holiday if the occupancy cap is revised to 75 percent," he said.

Even theatres had reopened in a staggered way across states. Maharashtra was one of the last states to allow theatres to reopen. In fact, even now states like Rajasthan have not allowed theatres to reopen.

When it comes to important markets in terms of box office collections, he said, "Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab contribute almost 65 percent of Hindi box office business and are important for any large Hindi film coming to cinemas."

Taurani expects audiences to come in large numbers for large budget films like Sooryavanshi, 83 and Radhe. "As of now there is a big backlog of large films until July, August. Recovery for the industry as a whole coupled with small and medium budget films coming back to pre-COVID level collection will happen around Diwali towards end of the year."

He expects India box office business to start reviving from April onwards and estimates that in six months business will reach 70-80 percent of pre-COVID levels.
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Entertainment #India #Reopening India #Unlock India
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.