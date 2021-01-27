MARKET NEWS

Unlock guidelines | Over 9 months since the lockdown, what's allowed and what's not; check here

As part of the unlock strategy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 27 announced a fresh set of guidelines that will allow all activities outside the containment zones.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 09:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

As part of the unlock strategy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 27 announced a fresh set of guidelines that will allow all activities outside the containment zones.

These guidelines would come into effect from February 1.

It has been nine months since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Since then, it has been gradually opening up the economy in phases, granting more freedom and access to carry out activities.

"The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 which is visible in the steady decline in the number of active and new cases in the country over the last four months," the MHA said in its latest update on unlock guidelines.

Here's a look at what will be allowed and what's not as per the new guidelines:

What's allowed

-Swimming pools will be allowed to be used by all. A revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) in consultation with the MHA for the same.

-All types of exhibition halls will be permitted to open. A revised SOP for this will be made by the Department of Commerce in consultation with the MHA.

-Cinemas halls and theatres will be allowed to operate with a higher capacity.

What's not allowed 

-International travel. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation may make a decision on it at a later date depending on an assessment of the ongoing situation.

The revised guidelines come in the backdrop of falling infection rate in all parts of the country. The daily COVID-19 count is in its lowest range in the last seven months, while the recovery rate has accelerated to 96.91 percent.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:56 pm

