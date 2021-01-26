COVID-19: India's active cases drop below 1.78 lakh, now just 1.60% of total caseload

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 1,77,266 on Tuesday, constituting just over 1.60 percent of the total infection count, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said active cases declined by 6,916 in a 24-hour period.

"Active cases per million population is lowest in the world (128). Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, the UK and the USA have much higher cases per million population,” it said.

The ministry said India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic as the daily new cases have touched a new low, dropping below 10,000 on Tuesday.

India Tuesday reported 9,102 cases, the lowest in 237 days, the ministry said. The daily new cases were 9,304 on June 4, 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on 'whole of government' and 'whole of society' approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. The country has recorded less than 120 (117) fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months (8 months 9 days),” it said.

The Health Ministry also said 20,23,809 beneficiaries have received coronavirus vaccine shots as on January 26 till 8 AM.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,08,305 people were vaccinated across 7,764 sessions. 36,378 sessions have been conducted so far,” it said.

Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, the highest number is from Karnataka (2,31,172), followed by Odisha at 1,77,090, Rajasthan at 1,61,116 and Maharashtra at 1,36,901, the ministry data showed.

The total recovered cases are 1.03 crore (1,03,45,985) as on Tuesday, which translates to a recovery rate of 96.90 percent, the ministry said, adding the gap between recovered and active cases continues to widen and presently stands at 1,01,68,719.