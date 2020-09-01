Unlock 4.0 rules for West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released fresh guidelines for Unlock 4.0 on August 29, West Bengal government too on August 31 extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till September 30 but has relaxed curbs on metro rail services.

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s allowed and what’s not

Here is what is allowed to open:

>>Metro rail services will be allowed to function from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the MHA. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for the same.

>>Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

>>Open air theatres will be allowed to function, in accordance with the home ministry's guidelines for Unlock 4.0.

>>The state will also observe a 'complete' state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

>>There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements

What remains prohibited:

>>Schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will continue to remain closed.

>>Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre), and similar places to remain closed.

>>International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA. The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

As of September 1, the total number of cases in Kolkata stands at 1,62,778 of which active cases 25,283 and 3225 deaths. The recovered number of patients stands at 1,34,270.