Unlock 4.0 rules for Madhya Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 4.0 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, which will come into effect from September 1.

After the MHA guidelines, Madhya Pradesh too have relaxed certain restrictions. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there would be no lockdown on Sundays now.

"There would be no lockdown in the state without the Centre's permission now. The lockdown can only be imposed in containment zones," he said.

Here are activities that are permitted:

>>No lockdowns on Sundays.

>>From September 21, 100 attendees will be allowed at social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political gatherings, which also includes weddings and funerals.

>>Open-air theatres will also be allowed to operate from September 21.

>>The government has decided that industries can now operate with 100 percent staff capacity.

>>No e-passes will be required for entry and exit in the state.

>>Students of Class 9 to Class 12 will be allowed to visit their schools — in areas outside containment zones only — on a voluntary basis if their parents or guardians agree to it.

What will not be allowed?

>>Schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain shut till September 30.

>>Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain shut.

>>International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA. The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Till August 31, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 63,965 with 1394 deaths. The total number of actives cases are 13,914 while 48,657 have so far recovered.