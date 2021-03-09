Thane: Lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots till March 31

File image: A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a street in Navi Mumbai, India on January 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Thane Municipal Commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in Thane city. So far 16 areas have been marked as a hotspot in the city.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.



The order said that all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Thane on March 8 added 780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,69,845. The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 percent and so far, 2,56,279 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 percent.

As of now, there are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in Thane.

In addition to Thane, Mumbai has also seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases recently. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner has, for now, ruled out additional restrictions.

No additional restrictions are being imposed in Mumbai for now in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on March 8.

However, Chahal said that current COVID-19 restrictions will continue to remain in place and urged citizens to follow safety measures such as wearing a face mask in public and maintaining physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's caseload has risen to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities on March 8. The state now has 97,637 active cases.