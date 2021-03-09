English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 09, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO advises against mandating COVID-19 vaccine to travel

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.26 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 349th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,12,29,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,853 deaths. A total of 1,08,82,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,88,747 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.68 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.91 percent. Globally, more than 11.69 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.21 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.26 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 09, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | WHO advises against mandating vaccine to travel

    A senior World Health Organisation official said that so-called vaccine passports for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally. 

    At a press briefing on Monday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said there are real practical and ethical considerations for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, adding the U.N. health agency advises against it for now. Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis, Ryan said. (PTI)

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID

    Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86. The Rajasthan government declared one-day state holiday on Monday following the death of Singh. According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to severe COVID pneumonia on February 8. After 10 days, he was admitted to a non-COVID ICU.

    "Subsequently, his condition worsened and led to a multi-organ failure requiring life support system," the hospital said in the statement, adding that he died at 4.30 am. Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 09, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 59 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 3,37,803

    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state during the day registered recovery of 88 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,168 which is 99.21 percent of the caseload.

    Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate is 3.98 percent. Of the new cases, 35 were reported from quarantine centres, while 24 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, he said.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global daily statistics

    COVID-19 infections are still rising in 67 countries. There have been at least 116,969,000 reported infections and 2,721,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far, as per a Reuters tracker.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 349th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.