English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19; Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot put on hold

According to the report, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive, the first thing the director did was to get his mother tested too.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. The ace director was shooting Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City, reports Indian Express.

According to a report in the daily, a source close to the film revealed that Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under self quarantine.

"Alia Bhatt too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” revealed the source.

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor said in an Instagram post that her son, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has tested postive for COVID-19 and is recovering well.

According to the report, after the director tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too.

Close
"She has tested negative for for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure,” revealed the source.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gangubai Kathiawadi #Sanjay Leela Bhansali
first published: Mar 9, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.