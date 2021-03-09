Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19; Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot put on hold

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. The ace director was shooting Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City, reports Indian Express.

According to a report in the daily, a source close to the film revealed that Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under self quarantine.

"Alia Bhatt too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” revealed the source.

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor said in an Instagram post that her son, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has tested postive for COVID-19 and is recovering well.

According to the report, after the director tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too.

"She has tested negative for for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure,” revealed the source.