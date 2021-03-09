Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor said in an Instagram post on March 9. "Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well," Neetu said.

Neetu said that the 38-year-old actor is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes," Neetu added.

Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Alia recently shared a couple of stills from the set of Brahmastra wherein she was seen posing in front of a huge idol of Goddess Kali along with Ranbir and Ayan.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The actor is also a part of Shamshera which is set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor.