English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions, his mother Neetu Kapoor said.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji.


Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor said in an Instagram post on March 9. "Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well," Neetu said.

Neetu said that the 38-year-old actor is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes," Neetu added.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)


Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Alia recently shared a couple of stills from the set of Brahmastra wherein she was seen posing in front of a huge idol of Goddess Kali along with Ranbir and Ayan.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories


The actor is also a part of Shamshera which is set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Ranbir Kapoor #trending
first published: Mar 9, 2021 12:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.