Maharashtra records 8,744 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

PTI

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said. As many as 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112.

The state now has 97,637 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,014 new cases increasing its tally to 3,34,583. With four deaths, the death toll in the country's financial capital reached 11,508. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,42,120 while the fatality count stood at 19,890.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally is 3,02,902 and the death count stands at 5,311.

The number of cases recorded so far in the Pune division stood at 5,41,223 and death toll at 11,798.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,453 cases and 4,079 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 84,786 and death count at 2,066.

Latur division has reported 88,711 cases until now and 2,553 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 1,08,300 cases while 1,847 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,39,830 infections and 4,866 fatalities so far, the official informed. With 70,941 tests conducted on Monday, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 1, 69,38,227.

There are 4,41,702 people in home quarantine while 4,098 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 22,28,471, New cases: 8,744, Death toll: 52,500, Discharged: 20,77,112, Active cases: 97,637, People tested so far: 1,69,38,227.