App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu further eases curbs, allows private firms to resume work

The government also extended the timings for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm, effective Monday, throughout Tamil Nadu. These outlets can start work from 6 am as usual.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Easing curbs further in non-containment zones with riders like social distancing, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed private sector firms to resume work with 33 percent work force and also permitted reopening of tea stalls to offer take away services from May 11.

The government also extended the timings for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm, effective Monday, throughout Tamil Nadu. These outlets can start work from 6 am as usual.

As regards standalone and neighbourhood shops in Chennai, they can function from 10.30 am till 6 pm as against the present cut off time of 5 pm, an official release here said. In all other parts of the state, these categories of shops can be open between 10 am and 7 pm.

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

related news

In Chennai city and suburbs, all private sector companies can resume work and operate between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

In the rest of Tamil Nadu, the firms can work from 10 am to 7 pm. However, the workforce shall be confined to 33 percent of the strength, the government said.

As regards tea stalls, the government said they can work from 6 am to 7 pm.

However, only take away services are allowed and people cannot congregate in the shops and social distancing must be maintained.

Also Read | Repatriation flights tracker

The outlets should be sanitised five times a day and to avoid crowding, people must not be allowed to consume beverages inside the shops.

"If the norms are not followed the tea shops will be closed down immediately," the government said.

Petrol pumps in Chennai can work between 6 am and 6 pm and in rest of Tamil Nadu from 6 am till 8 pm, and 24 x 7 in national and state highways District Collectors, top officials of civic bodies and the police department have been asked to ensure compliance of norms like individual distancing, sanitisation and full adherence to Standard Operation Procedures.

SOP includes maintaining individual distancing, carrying out disinfection work and trimming the workforce to 33 percent to ensure a safe work ambience for employees.

On April 23, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed rural employment guarantee tasks tied to irrigation and construction in non-containment zones of rural areas.

It permitted functioning of State and Central government offices for maintenance of essential services with attendance not exceeding 33 percent of the total staff strength.

Follow our full coverage of coronavirus here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 9, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre proposing to do away with Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, alleges Congress

Centre proposing to do away with Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, alleges Congress

Coronavirus wrap May 9 | First repatriation flight from London takes off for Mumbai with 326 Indians

Coronavirus wrap May 9 | First repatriation flight from London takes off for Mumbai with 326 Indians

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 20,228 after 1,165 new cases; death toll 779

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 20,228 after 1,165 new cases; death toll 779

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.