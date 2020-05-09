Coronavirus India News Today Live | 59,662 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India; death toll stands at 1,981
Live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 56,342.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the 46th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 56,342. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,886. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.
Globally, there have been over 38.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.69 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
India’s total COVID-19 cases is now approaching on the 60,000 mark with a total number of 59,662 confirmed cases out of which 39,834 are currently active. 17,846 patients have been cured or discharged while the death toll stands at 1,981.
Several American lawmakers have introduced a legislation in Congress to give unused green cards or permanent legal residency status to thousands of foreign nurses and doctors to meet the urgent needs of the overstretched healthcare sector in the US.
The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would allow for recapturing green cards that were approved by Congress but unused in past years, allowing thousands of additional medical professionals to serve permanently in the United States.
Coronavirus Live Updates | The White House, on Friday has said that US Vice President Mike Pence’s secretary has contracted the coronavirus. She is now the second person in the White House to test positive for the virus. Katie Miller was in contact with Mike Pence recently, but not the President, the White House confirmed.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Globally, over 3.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 259,474 deaths, have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 56,000 on May 8, with nearly 1,900 deaths across the country. Maharashtra, with nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases, continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,012) and Delhi (5,980).
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus. Stay tuned for the latest updates from India and around the world.