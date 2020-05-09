Coronavirus wrap May 9 | First repatriation flight from London takes off for Mumbai with 326 Indians

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 60,000 on May 9 and the death toll neared the 2,000 mark after more people tested positive for the deadly virus infection across states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies.

In its daily update, the Union Health Ministry said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,981 and the number of cases has climbed to 59,662, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till May 9 morning. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by different states and UTs, as of 6.45 pm, showed at least 60,266 confirmed cases across the country. This showed an increase of nearly 4,000 confirmed cases since May 8 morning.

On May 9, fresh cases were reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar and Assam, among other places.

Globally, nearly 40 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus since its emergence in China last December, while approximately 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives. However, nearly 13 lakh people have recovered too, including nearly 2 lakh in the US and over 1.4 lakh in Germany.

Here are the key developments:

> Andhra Pradesh reports three COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases as state's tally is now 1,930.

> 6-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in England.

> The first Air India flight from the UK, as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded overseas due to the coronavirus lockdown, took off from London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday with 326 passengers to Mumbai.

> Seven officials in Mumbai, Maharashtra to work on reducing COVID-19 doubling rate.

> Golden Globes makes temporary changes to foreign language film eligibility rules amid COVID-19 pandemic.

> Ride-hailing platform provider Ola donates Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

> Trump administration is working to temporarily ban work-based visas, media report says.

> China's socialist political system has shown it can overcome any challenge, President Xi Jinping says.

> New antiviral drug combo shows promise against COVID-19, Lancet study says.

> CISF reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases with its maximum in Delhi metro unit.

> Legislation introduced in US Congress to give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses and doctors.

> China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

> Democratic senators introduce bill to give another monthly payment to Americans hit by COVID-19.

