you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

The first two flights landed on May 7, carrying 363 passengers from the UAE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian government has started sending special flights to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will be operated from May 7 to 14 under the "Vande Bharat Mission".  Indian citizens living in the following countries will be evacuated - Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Singapore, UK, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The first two flights landed on May 7, carrying 363 passengers from the UAE. One flight carried Indians from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, while the other flew from Dubai to Kozhikode.

On May 8, Air India flight AI381 brought back Indians stranded in Singapore to Delhi.

Also read | 7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Flight AI1242 on May 8 brought back 167 medical students from Dhaka to Srinagar.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

Another flight has landed at Riyadh's King Khalid Airport to evacuate 150 Indians, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted.

PTI reported that a flight carrying around 200 Indians will arrive  in Lucknow on May 9.

All Indians who return will be quarantined for 14 days.

Air India started its largest repatriation operation from Delhi-Singapore flight on May 7, 2020. The first evacuation flight AI381 bring back Indian stuck in Singapore amid coronavirus lockdown at Delhi airport on May 8 morning. (Image: AP) Flight AI381 brought back Indian stuck in Singapore amid coronavirus lockdown at Delhi airport on May 8 morning. (Image: AP)

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

