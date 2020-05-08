Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

The Indian government has started sending special flights to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will be operated from May 7 to 14 under the "Vande Bharat Mission". Indian citizens living in the following countries will be evacuated - Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Singapore, UK, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The first two flights landed on May 7, carrying 363 passengers from the UAE. One flight carried Indians from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, while the other flew from Dubai to Kozhikode.

On May 8, Air India flight AI381 brought back Indians stranded in Singapore to Delhi.

Flight AI1242 on May 8 brought back 167 medical students from Dhaka to Srinagar.

Another flight has landed at Riyadh's King Khalid Airport to evacuate 150 Indians, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted.

PTI reported that a flight carrying around 200 Indians will arrive in Lucknow on May 9.

All Indians who return will be quarantined for 14 days.

Flight AI381 brought back Indian stuck in Singapore amid coronavirus lockdown at Delhi airport on May 8 morning. (Image: AP)

