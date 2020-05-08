Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

The first two flights landed on May 7, carrying 363 passengers from the UAE.
The Indian government has started sending special flights to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flights will be operated from May 7 to 14 under the "Vande Bharat Mission". Indian citizens living in the following countries will be evacuated - Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Singapore, UK, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.The first two flights landed on May 7, carrying 363 passengers from the UAE. One flight carried Indians from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, while the other flew from Dubai to Kozhikode.
Mission Vande Bharat begins.
First two flights bring home Indian citizens from the UAE.177 passengers plus 4 infants reach Cochin from Abu Dhabi.
177 passengers plus 5 infants reach Kozhikode from Dubai.
State govt will now arrange for their mandatory 14 day quarantine. pic.twitter.com/sVteZkd2Tj— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 7, 2020
On May 8, Air India flight AI381 brought back Indians stranded in Singapore to Delhi.
Also read | 7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like
Flight AI1242 on May 8 brought back 167 medical students from Dhaka to Srinagar.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic
Another flight has landed at Riyadh's King Khalid Airport to evacuate 150 Indians, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted.
PTI reported that a flight carrying around 200 Indians will arrive in Lucknow on May 9.
All Indians who return will be quarantined for 14 days.
Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365