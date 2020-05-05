7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

India plans to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in more than 10 countries, over seven days in 64 flights.

The evacuation will begin on May 7. On an average, about 2,000 Indians will be flown back each of the days.

This is first part of what is being termed as the biggest repatriation exercise ever done. Overall, reports say, nearly two lakh Indians have registered with local Indian consulates to come back home.

The government, in a statement on May 04, had said the process will begin from May 7 and travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. It said, the returns will be facilitated on "compelling grounds" in a phased manner.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the flight plan prepared by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The flight plan

Indians will be evacuated from the following countries:

Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Singapore, UK, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Not surprisingly, the evacuation plan focuses on the Middle-East. In the UAE alone, more than 1.5 lakh Indians had registered to come back. About half of the applicants in UAE, are from Kerala.

The state will see the most number of flights - 15- coming in, carrying the stranded Indians. Tamil Nadu will receive 11, and Maharashtra seven. Other states are, Delhi NCR, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Those coming back to India, are required to fill a self reporting form. Apart from sharing their personal details, the passengers will have to declare if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The government had earlier said that on reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app.

"After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols," it added.