Republic Day 2022: Multi-layer security cover with facial recognition system installed in Delhi

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard at the Rajpath which is decked up for the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day this year, with sixteen states and Union Territories and six Central Ministries will be participating in the mega event at the Rajpath. The day is celebrated to honour the Constitution of India.(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI1_25_2020_000159B)

After an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have fortified areas around Rajpath with multi-layer security measures.

To monitor every move in the high-security zone, the Delhi Police have installed over 300 surveillance cameras with facial recognition systems (FRS). New Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Deepak Yadav, says the rise in COVID-19 cases is another challenge for the force, along with the terror threat.

As part of increased security arrangements in the capital, the officer briefed the police personnel on Sunday about necessary precautions to be taken. “We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon,” he said in the briefing on security arrangements.

According to Yadav, the 300 cameras at Rajpath with FRS capabilities have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals. “Due to COVID-19-related restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event,” he added.

The Central government also announced that Republic Day celebrations will begin every year on January 23 instead of January 24 to coincide with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. The change is in support of the Narendra Modi government's aim to commemorate important elements of India's history and culture, the officials said.

Due to the pandemic, this year's Republic Day parade may also not feature any foreign dignitaries as chief guests, news agency PTI reported, adding India had planned to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan.