you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Temples and mosques will reopen on June 8 but churches will be allowed from June 13 in Karnataka

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In accordance with the guideline of the central government, malls, restaurants and religious places are set to open from June 8 in the first phase of Unlock 1, as mentioned by the government in the guidelines issued for the fifth phase of coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

However, the opening of the above mentioned permitted places differs from state to state.

Delhi

Close

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from June 8, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

related news

In an online briefing on June 7, Kejriwal said hotels and banquets might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat the novel coronavirus patients and, therefore, they would remain shut.

Goa

Churches and mosques in Goa have decided to remain closed for some more time, even though the state government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8 as part of the lockdown relaxations. However, temple committees are yet to take a call on opening their shrines for devotees in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that religious places in the state can open, but no mass activities will be allowed there in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from June 8 with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown.

In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed above have been permitted but they will have to follow guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry to prevent COVID-19 spread, Rajasthan Home Secretary Rajeeva Swarup has said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Karnataka

Temples and mosques will reopen on June 8 but churches will be allowed from June 13 in Karnataka

Meanwhile, social distancing will be the 'mantra' while traditional practices such as 'archana' and giving 'teertha' (holy water) will be missing in places of worship in the state when they open for devotees with a slew of restrictions after almost a three-month long hiatus due to coronavirus lockdown.

Gujarat

Temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship outside COVID-19 containment zones in Gujarat are planning to open their doors for devotees from June 8 after over two months, while taking all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.

To maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, some of the religious places have decided to organise prayers in shifts and even start a token system to specify time slots to devotees for visits.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.


First Published on Jun 7, 2020 07:49 pm

