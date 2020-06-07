Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Over 46 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,46,628
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,46,628. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 6,929. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1'.Globally, there have been over 68.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.9 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Over 46 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
1,19,293 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
1,20,406 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 6,929
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 2,46,628
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 46,66,386 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,42,069 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | No ‘prasad' in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock' guidelines
Devotees cannot make any offering of ‘prasad' nor will be able to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening, the Uttar Pradesh government has said.
In an elaborate guideline, issued yesterday on relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the government said the distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water too will not be allowed inside religious places after their opening tomorrow.
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases
China reported six new cases of COVID-19 today, three more than the previous day. Five of the new cases, recorded by late Saturday, involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.
The NHC also confirmed five new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with two the previous day.
The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,036. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. As many as 287 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the country during the same period.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 82,968 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (19,592).
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,19,293 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,20,406, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 6,929, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,46,628, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE updates | South Korea's COVID-19 cases surpass 50 for second day
South Korea has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, marking a second day in a row that its daily jump is above 50 as authorities struggle to suppress a spike in infections in the densely populated capital Seoul.
The new cases took the country's total to 11,776 with 273 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10,552 of them have recovered while 951 others remain in treatment. (Input from AP)