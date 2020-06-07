App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 33 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far, over 2,560 infected

As of now, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers.

PTI

At least 33 Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, have so far died of COVID-19, a police official said on June 7.

As many as 2,562 police personnel have till now tested positive for the deadly disease in the state, he said.

"Out of these, 33 personnel, including 18 of the Mumbai Police force, died of the infection," he said.

As of now, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers.

related news

During the lockdown, 260 policemen were assaulted for which 841 people were arrested, the official said, adding that nearly 86 security personnel were injured in the attacks.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Besides, 45 health professionals were also attacked during the lockdown, he said.

Police registered 1,23,424 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

Also, 1,330 offences were registered for illegal transportation during the lockdown for which 23,866 people were arrested and over 80,000 vehicles seized.

The police collected fine worth Rs 6.62 crore for various offences, the official said.

Personnel at the police control rooms handled over one lakh calls of queries and complaints related to COVID-19 during the lockdown, he added.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

