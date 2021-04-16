Petrol, diesel price today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities here

Petrol now costs Rs 90.40 per litre in Delhi, down from Rs 90.56 on April 13.

Fuel prices remain unchanged on April 16. The petrol price on April 15 was cut by 16 paise per litre and diesel by 14 paise. This was the fourth minor reduction in rates in three weeks following the six months of relentless price increases.

A litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.73 per litre as against Rs 80.87 previously.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was cut to Rs 96.83 a litre on April 15 from Rs 99.98, while diesel rates were reduced to Rs 87.81 from Rs 87.96, the price notification showed.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 90.62 a litre while diesel comes for Rs 83.61, as of April 16.

Rates have been reduced across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

Fuel prices were reduced for the first time in six months on March 24 after international oil prices fell on the prospect of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

In all, rates were reduced on three occasions, the last being on March 30. They had remained on freeze thereafter as global rates edged up.

In three reductions, petrol price has come down by 61 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise. After the price cut, the total reduction comes to 67 paise in case of petrol and 74 paise on diesel.

Despite bouts of rate freeze, prices had gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre on petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year. Diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Globally, benchmark US crude oil for May delivery rose 31 cents to $63.46 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $66.94 a barrel, according to news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an over 8-year high of 7.39 percent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket was 10.25 percent in March, against 0.58 percent in February on higher fuel prices.

"The prices of crude oil, petroleum products and basic metal substantially increased in March 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. Also, due to nationwide lockdown, the WPI index for the month of March 2020 was computed with a relatively low response rate," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.