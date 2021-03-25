English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices slashed for second straight day: Check revised rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: After the cut, petrol price in Delhi was Rs 90.78 per litre and diesel price was Rs 81.10 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel were slashed for the second straight day on March 25. Petrol prices were slashed by 21 paise per litre and diesel prices by 20 paise per litre after a sharp decline in international fuel prices.

After the price cut today, the petrol price in New Delhi is at Rs 90.78 per litre while the diesel price is at Rs 81.10 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 97.19 per litre while the diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 88.20 per litre.

The fuel price cuts this month are the first in 2021 and largely due to the drop in international oil prices to their lowest since early February as the second wave of COVID-19 infection clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.

Meanwhile, the petrol price in Chennai stood at Rs 92.77 and the diesel price at Rs 86.10 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 90.98 per litre and Rs 83.98 per litre, after a reduction of
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #diesel #diesel price #fuel price cut #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Mar 25, 2021 11:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.