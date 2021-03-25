Petrol, diesel prices slashed for second straight day: Check revised rates

Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel were slashed for the second straight day on March 25. Petrol prices were slashed by 21 paise per litre and diesel prices by 20 paise per litre after a sharp decline in international fuel prices.

After the price cut today, the petrol price in New Delhi is at Rs 90.78 per litre while the diesel price is at Rs 81.10 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 97.19 per litre while the diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 88.20 per litre.

The fuel price cuts this month are the first in 2021 and largely due to the drop in international oil prices to their lowest since early February as the second wave of COVID-19 infection clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.

Meanwhile, the petrol price in Chennai stood at Rs 92.77 and the diesel price at Rs 86.10 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 90.98 per litre and Rs 83.98 per litre, after a reduction of