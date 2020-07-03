NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 Live updates: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal says hopes to take decision in next few hours

A decision on revision in JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates is expected to be announced in the next few hours, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal has said. The revision in JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates will be based on recommendations of a panel set up on July 2 to review the situation for conducting the examinations, Pokhriyal said. Parents and students had begun rallying against the National Testing Academy (NTA) to clarify on NEET exam date 2020 and for JEE Main 2020 news.

Twitter is flooded with messages suggesting the NEET 2020 exam has been postponed. However, there is no such official confirmation yet. It is advisable that students and parents await an official confirmation from the HRD Ministry on the matter later today. As of now, the medical entrance exam NEET 2020 is scheduled for July 26 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2020 is slated to be held from July 18 to 23.

Students have been signing online petitions and holding Twitter campaigns requesting the government to postpone the engineering and medical entrance exams after CBSE, ICSE and many other exams got cancelled.

There have been reports about parents of aspiring doctors and engineers writing to the examination council seeking to postpone NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 in the wake of lockdown extension in several states. India Wide Parents Association reportedly even wrote to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank citing reasons why they believe the examinations should be postponed. “This doesn’t affect the lives of only students, it will have a direct impact on the health and safety of the whole nation considering the nature of the Coronavirus,” the letter reportedly read.

"Assuming that they (the students) have seats in Vande Bharat Mission flights, the students will be exposed to COVID-19 risks as also they would have to undergo quarantine on their arrival in India," the petition filed by the parents said.

The postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates then students could mean delays in admissions into higher education institutions and the onset of the first-year classes. Also, students aspiring to get entry into the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will be particularly impacted as JEE Main 2020 postponement will push back the dates of JEE Advanced. Students need to clear both the exams to get into the IITs.

Also Read: JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020: All you need to know

There were also reports suggesting nearly 4,000 JEE, NEET 2020 aspirants from the Gulf moved the Supreme Court on July 2 seeking either postponement of NEET 2020 exam date or set up of direct National Test centres in the Gulf.

Over 15 lakh applications have reportedly been received for NEET 2020 examinations held to shortlist undergraduate medical and BDS courses.