App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam new dates: JEE Main from September 1-6, NEET on September 13

JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates have been postponed, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JEE Main 2020 examination will now be held between September 1-6, JEE Advanced exam will be held on September 27 & NEET 2020 exam date will be September 13, announced  Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The revision in JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates are based on recommendations of a panel Pokhriyal had set up on July 2 to review the situation for conducting the examinations. Parents and students had begun rallying against the National Testing Agency to clarify on NEET exam date 2020 and for JEE Main 2020 news.

JEE 2020 is the entrance examinations for admission into engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other technical institutes.  that are the entrance examinations for admissions into the engineering and undergraduate medical courses.

Close

Also Read: Live updates on NEET, JEE 2020 new exam date announcement

related news

Union minister of human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind safety of students.

"As promised earlier, I have released the new dates. NTA has deferred the examination considering the Coronavirus outbreak. Safety of students and quality of education is our priority. I hope you will use this additional time to prepare for these examinations without any anxiety," he added.

NEET and JEE was originally scheduled to be held in May 2020. These were rescheduled to be held in July 2020 after COVID-19 outbreak led to a nationwide lockdown.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #HR #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.