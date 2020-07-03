JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam new dates: JEE Main from September 1-6, NEET on September 13

JEE Main 2020 examination will now be held between September 1-6, JEE Advanced exam will be held on September 27 & NEET 2020 exam date will be September 13, announced Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.



Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

The revision in JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates are based on recommendations of a panel Pokhriyal had set up on July 2 to review the situation for conducting the examinations. Parents and students had begun rallying against the National Testing Agency to clarify on NEET exam date 2020 and for JEE Main 2020 news.

JEE 2020 is the entrance examinations for admission into engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other technical institutes. that are the entrance examinations for admissions into the engineering and undergraduate medical courses.

Also Read: Live updates on NEET, JEE 2020 new exam date announcement

Union minister of human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind safety of students.

"As promised earlier, I have released the new dates. NTA has deferred the examination considering the Coronavirus outbreak. Safety of students and quality of education is our priority. I hope you will use this additional time to prepare for these examinations without any anxiety," he added.

NEET and JEE was originally scheduled to be held in May 2020. These were rescheduled to be held in July 2020 after COVID-19 outbreak led to a nationwide lockdown.