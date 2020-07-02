JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates: Latest updates and all you need to know

Calls to postpone the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates has been growing louder since the Telangana government postponed all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the state. Parents and students have begun rallying against the National Testing Academy to clarify on NEET exam date 2020 and for JEE Main 2020 news.

However, the Ministry of Human Resources Development has not made any announcement concerning the cancellation or postponement of the upcoming medical entrance exam NEET 2020 scheduled for July 26 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2020 slated from July 18 to 23.

Reports suggest several parents of aspiring doctors and engineers have also begun writing to the examination council seeking postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 in the wake of lockdown extension in several states. A letter was said to be written by India Wide Parents Association to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank citing reasons why they believe the examinations should be postponed. “This doesn’t affect the lives of only students, it will have a direct impact on the health and safety of the whole nation considering the nature of the Coronavirus,” the letter reportedly read.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also reportedly received requests from parents of students in the Gulf countries to either postpone NEET 2020 or set up international test centres there. Given the international travel restrictions, they argued that their children will have to travel in an evacuation flight or in a chartered flight arranged by authorities to appear for the exams.

A TNN report suggests nearly 4,000 such Indian students from the Gulf with a majority hailing from Kerala have moved the Supreme Court on July 2 with the appeal to get the NEET 2020 exam postponed or direct NTA to set up centres there.

Over 15 lakh applications are reportedly received for NEET 2020 examinations held to shortlist undergraduate medical and BDS courses.

A similar plea has reportedly also been filed before the Kerala High Court but was denied by the bench.

Another report though suggests some Indian students are in favour of retaining the original NEET 2020 UG exam date of July 26.



Ignorance leads to blunders!

If the gov is not learning from this then it's really matter of concern that they don't care anymore!

Please go and prepare your fake sympathetic speeches that you will give on news channel after our exam ! #RIPNTA @drharshvardhan @DrRPNishank https://t.co/KrLphJsLia

— Gauri (@Gauriiiiiii10) July 2, 2020



Why the goverment is creating so kuch confusion.? Why don't they say once that neet will be conducted on 26july surely? They are playing with future ofmore than 30 lakh students #PostponeNEETandJEE #RIPNTA @drharshvardhan @DrRPNishank https://t.co/FnyAlhuert

— Nidhi pratihast (@PratihastNidhi) July 2, 2020



#RIPNTA @DG_NTA #FitIndiaTalks

You are wasting our several crucial hours indirectly on keeping quiet over queries regarding news exam dates.

Why dont you think about our compaign. Remember " Smart professionals like docs & ER's are key asset of Developing nation" Save student! pic.twitter.com/jRc6zErZ9w

— ANANT KUMAR SINGH (@anantjnv2515) July 2, 2020

ICAI CA exam July 2020 is another major exam that students are awaiting clarity on. As per the latest development, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court (SC). The institute sought time till July 10 to contact the centres and assess if the ICAI exam July 2020 can be conducted.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education had cancelled the pending the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and the ICSE had followed suit, the Centre had urged the NTA to consider modifying the academic calendar for JEE and NEET too.

The CBSE and ICSE boards will now evaluate students based on exams conducted earlier in February and March, and as per the internal assessments. CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results are likely to be declared around July 15.

Meanwhile, as per the new guidelines issued by the government, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till July 31.