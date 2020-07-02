ICAI exam July 2020 latest: ICAI tells SC conducting CA exams July-August will be tough, seeks time till July 10

Conducting the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination (CA exam) in July and August would be tough, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court (SC). The institute sought time till July 10 to contact the centres and assess if the ICAI exam July 2020 can be conducted.

The CA examination scheduled for May is currently slated to be held from July 29 to August 16. The SC bench was hearing a petition challenging the "opt-out scheme", and seeking more centres for CA exam for the May cycle. The Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter again next week.

Cases in India have been increasing, with over 6 lakh COVID-19 infections and more than 17,000 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

On June 29, the SC had asked the ICAI to be "flexible" with the opt-out scheme and change of centre till the last week before the examination, since the situation is dynamic.

The petitioner challenged the deadline for the "opt-out" option, which was June 30.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry is yet to take a call on the postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates.

Reports suggest several parents of aspiring doctors and engineers have also begun writing to the examination council seeking postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 in the wake of lockdown extension in several states. A letter was said to be written by India Wide Parents Association to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank citing reasons why they believe the examinations should be postponed. “This doesn’t affect the lives of only students, it will have a direct impact on the health and safety of the whole nation considering the nature of the Coronavirus,” the letter reportedly read.