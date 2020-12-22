Night curfew in Maharashtra: Timing, rules, what is allowed, what is not

The Maharashtra government, on December 21, announced night curfew in all of the state's major cities from 11 pm to 6 am beginning December 22 till January 5 amid reports of coronavirus mutation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Additionally, the government has also decided to conduct institutional quarantine for 14 days for passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East. The state government will also home-quarantine those who are landing in Mumbai from other countries, a press release said.

The decisions were announced after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided that more precautions needed to be taken in the view of the mutation of the virus in the UK.

What is allowed

- Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew.

- Only five people can assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

What is not allowed

-All shops, barring essential services like medical stores, will have to shut down by 11 pm.

-All non-essential travel will not be allowed after 11 pm.

-More than five people cannot assemble outside during the specified hours.

-All flights originating from the UK to India will be suspended from 11.59 pm December 22 till 11.59 pm on December 31.